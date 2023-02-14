City leaders provide update on downtown public health and safety efforts

Public health and safety concerns have prompted an update from Grand Rapids city officials.

During a recent public safety committee meeting, city administrators gave an update on efforts to address safety issues in downtown Grand Rapids and surrounding neighborhoods. The meeting also featured a briefing from housing advocates regarding the community resources dedicated to helping unhoused people.

These updates followed a December meeting during which city leaders sought to address continued reports of public safety issues from a variety of voices. Specific concerns included health and sanitation issues, aggressive or threatening behavior, sleeping in public and private places, public intoxication, trespassing, littering and assault.

At the time, City Manager Mark Washington indicated the commission’s overwhelming desire to utilize existing codes and ordinances instead of creating new ordinance provisions.

He directed city staff to use the existing ordinances to respond, monitor, de-escalate and take other enforcement actions when necessary against public health and safety violations.

“During the pandemic, the city deprioritized nonviolent misdemeanor offenses to reduce COVID exposures, which coincided with a higher demand for critical resources that delayed response to some of the issues being identified,” Washington said in December. “We are still deprioritizing nonviolent offenses but now are prepared to resume more normal operations and redeploy our resources to address the more violent and criminal acts in key locations throughout the city.

“But let me be clear, we will not arrest our way out of homelessness and need more holistic approaches,” he added.

During the December meeting, Police Chief Eric Winstrom presented data from 2022 and comparisons to 2021 which did not reflect a significant increase in crime or overall unsafe conditions for downtown Grand Rapids. Considering community input, Winstrom at the time said he would like to increase the presence of police officers downtown if staffing levels would allow.

Now, Winstrom provided an update during the recent public safety meeting and said the department did deploy some officers to be more present in the central business district and perform foot patrols in response to incidents.

Specifically, the department deployed officers downtown from Nov. 23- Jan. 19 and during that period, officers made contact 136 times with businesses downtown by introducing themselves to the business staff, asking if they have any specific concerns and seeking to make personal connections.

During that period, officers also issued 50 citations and made 52 arrests.

“I’ll say it again — my number one priority is going to be addressing violent crime in the city,” Winstrom told the members of the public safety committee, “so if we’re seeing spikes in violent crime, that’s where we’re going to deploy extra patrols. I want to make sure that you know we set the tone during our patrols that illegal behavior is not going to be tolerated downtown or, for that matter, anywhere else in the city.”

Deputy City Manager Kate Berens also gave a briefing and informed the committee of an interdepartmental team assembled to look at issues facing downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. The team consists of members of city management, police, fire, code compliance, community services and other departments.

According to Berens, the team committed to continue to use code enforcement and the fire marshal where appropriate to address some of the nuisance issues. It also committed to continuing to meet with community partners to talk about supportive services and resources relevant to the situation.

Berens said the city has restarted public education — particularly around who to call for assistance ­— and did commit to provide additional information to the city commission and the public safety committee. In addition, she announced community engagement opportunities being planned, which the city is expected to unveil in the coming weeks.

During her overview of the history of homelessness response, particularly among private partners and the city government and other agencies, Berens said the city is continuing to look at other ways to implement permanent solutions.

“For example,” she said, “we heard quite a bit about public health and cleanliness issues. The city and its partners at Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are exploring whether there are ways to expand the ambassador program and other services that can help. The city is also reaching out to the Michigan Department of Transportation for access to those rights of way that they control within the city of Grand Rapids to see whether we can partner on cleaning initiatives in those areas.”

Berens also explained the lack of housing — at all levels — is one of the root causes of homelessness but told the committee the city does have other efforts underway to help alleviate homelessness. She noted the city recently issued a request for proposals (RFP) through its affordable housing fund board for $5 million of investment in unit creation or supportive services.

In addition, Berens said the city continues to address encampments found on public or private property where it has authorization to do so. As of Jan. 24, the city had addressed and removed six of those, according to Berens.

Eight additional sites also were being scheduled for removal.

“I want to stress that our approach to encampments does involve notice and an opportunity to relocate anyone who may be using those encampments before they’re cleaned up,” Berens said. “We have a protocol that we follow to ensure that people have a place to go and are aware of that. The city is committed to picking up property that is left behind and storing it appropriately. We have also been proactively cleaning in some of our corridors where there is an accumulation of trash and property and making sure that we’re staying on top of that.”

While she said the city isn’t “100% there yet” in terms of communication among departments with boots on the ground to improve service, Berens said the city continues to work on refining and working on that system.

The public safety committee meeting also featured updates from Courtney Myers-Keaton, director at Kent County Continuum of Care, and Eureka People, president of Housing Kent, on the community’s systematic approach to improve the health of the unhoused by encouraging entrance into temporary shelter, permanent stable housing and access to supportive services.

The presentation about each department’s efforts can be viewed here.