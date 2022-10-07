City reports progress on performance strategies

In keeping with a mission to elevate quality of life through excellent services, the city of Grand Rapids recently measured and shared progress on various initiatives from fiscal year 2022.

City administrators last month provided an annual performance report illustrating progress made during FY 2022 as part of the third year of the city’s strategic plan. The performance report outlined progress made, key accomplishments and the performance of key targets under the current plan, which covers fiscal years 2020-2023.

According to City Manager Mark Washington and staff, 70% of the 572 FY 2022 activities were either completed or on track.

Specifically, 49% of activities were completed and almost 21% are on track while about 28% are facing disruption. Nearly 2% of activities have been discontinued.

“One of our city’s core values is accountability,” Washington said. “Measuring and transparently reporting our progress is one way we are working to be more accountable.”

The report outlined the city’s approach going into FY 2022, which included recognition of the uncertainty and complexity of the current environment, maintaining of services through the pandemic, planning for declining income tax revenue projections, an emphasis on the city commission’s near-term focus areas and the use of as much federal relief funding as possible.

While Grand Rapids continues to confront supply chain and workforce availability challenges, the performance report showed income tax revenues rebounded by approximately 8% in the last fiscal year. In addition, the report affirmed that the city continues to leverage as much federal relief funding as possible.

The report took a deep dive into the city’s efforts under six strategic plan priorities: governmental excellence; economic prosperity and affordability; engaged and connected community; health and environment; safe community; and mobility. The city also prioritized action on the city commission’s focus areas, which are housing and homelessness; COVID-19 relief and economic recovery; participatory budgeting; public safety reform; fiscal sustainability; and crime prevention and violence reduction.

Washington told the commission the report is representative of accomplishments completed in FY 2022 but does not include all accomplishments and commitments detailed under the strategic plan.

In a list of accomplishments for governmental excellence, the report highlighted how the city leveraged $17.5 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, hired a new equity analyst, completed the Language Access Policy pilot, began a process to modernize technology systems, launched the community master plan steering committee and launched the innovation and continuous improvement program, among other accomplishments.

Certain metrics did not meet targeted goals for FY 2022, including the city’s employee turnover rate, which measured at 12.7% percent compared to 7.1% in FY 2021 and maintains a goal of less than 10%.

In addition, the city did not meet the goal of new hires that are people of color, which is set at a goal of more than 40%, though the percentage increased from 27.4% in FY 2021 to 29.1% in FY 2022.

For the economic prosperity and affordability priority, the city administered $155,000 into small businesses through the COVID-19 Adaptation Grant, saw 521 new housing units developed, helped 500 community members determine expungement eligibility through the Clean Slate program and decreased the number of days to administratively approve permits in addition to other accomplishments.

While the city continued to work to address the need for housing in the region, the target goals were not reached in FY 2022. A total of 521 new housing units and 350 net new affordable housing units were developed in FY 2022, but the goals were 1,100 or more new housing units and 500 or more new affordable housing units.

The city budget for fiscal year 2023 will dedicate $26.7 million to address overall housing and housing stability needs.

“Growing housing supply, especially affordable housing, remains a critical regional success factor,” Washington said at the time of the budget adoption.

In terms of creating an engaged and connected community, the city accomplished numerous items, including the completion of a second National Community Survey, hosting the Neighborhood Summit, awarding over $135,000 to Grand Rapids residents through the Neighborhood Match Fund, continuing work on Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids, approving a new community engagement manager position and increasing online engagement for River for All.

For health and environment accomplishments, the report recognized the new solar array at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant, a $1.44 million grant from EGLE, the acquisition of 28.8 acres of park land, the replacement of 3% of lead-service water lines and a partnership with the Grand Rapids Housing Commission to explore recycling opportunities for their residents.

Mobility accomplishments included the completion of the scooter- and bike-share pilot phase with the transition to a program, a partnership with The Rapid on a bus stop improvement program and continued work for the Division United strategy. In addition, the city also is on track to achieve a 70% or greater rate of good repair for roads by 2031.

In terms of mobility metrics, however, the city did not meet its FY 2022 goal in terms of trips to work via transit, bike, walk or ride share. In addition, the percentages for average daily peak parking off-street and on-street fell short of the target goal.

For fostering a safe community, the city adopted the Emergency Operations Plan, wrapped up the fire department’s FY 2019-2022 strategic plan with 84% completion, finalized a case management system through the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, launched Cure Violence Grand Rapids and launched online crash reporting among other accomplishments.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom also completed a review and plan for the Grand Rapids Police Department, and police completed or were on track with 80% of FY 2022 action steps from the Police Strategic Plan. In addition, the department revamped its police metric dashboard and implemented training on crisis intervention, trauma, and fair and impartial policing.

According to the safe community key metrics, the number of crimes against a person, homicide offenses, motor vehicle theft incidents and crimes against society all decreased from FY 2021 but exceeded the target goals for FY 2022.

A detailed supplemental performance report for FY 2022 and access to historical performance reporting is available on the city’s website through the office of the city manager page.

“We created the Office of Performance Management in 2019 and since that time have continued to lead with performance management for purposes of strategizing for the upcoming year, planning budgets and analyzing performance,” Washington said.

On Nov. 10, the city commission is scheduled to convene to discuss priorities and areas of focus for FY 2024.

A mid-year performance update for FY 2023 is set to take place in February ahead of Washington’s FY 2024 preliminary budget proposal in April.

The city commission will adopt the FY 2024 fiscal plan in May.

