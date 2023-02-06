City seeks affordable housing project proposals for use of ARP funds

To help allocate $5 million in federal funding, the city of Grand Rapids has put out a request for affordable housing project proposals.

The city’s Affordable Housing Fund Board (AHFB) issued a request for proposals from organizations that can implement projects to improve housing opportunities for individuals and families in Grand Rapids.

Projects will receive support from a portion of the city’s $92.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

“Affordable housing is a critical issue for many of our residents, and we are committed to taking action to improve housing opportunities for those who need it most,” said Jim Talen, chair of the AHFB. “We encourage all organizations with the capacity to make a difference in our community to submit a proposal in response to this RFP.”

According to the AHFB, project proposals must accomplish at least one of the following objectives:

Housing programs and investments designed to serve households earning 80% area median income (AMI) or below in qualifying census tracts, with priority given to households earning 65% AMI or below

Creation of new homes and apartments for households earning 80% AMI or below in qualifying census tracts with priority given to households earning 65% AMI or below

Enhanced opportunities for wealth creation among new and existing homeowners and emerging or first-time developers

Progress toward county-wide goals to address homelessness

All applicants for spring 2023 funding must submit one RFP Agency Information application and at least one project application. One agency may submit multiple project applications.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said she is excited to see what proposals arise from this process and how this program will help the city.

“We are dedicated to creating a more inclusive and equitable community and are confident that the Affordable Housing Fund Board will bring forward innovative and impactful solutions to improve housing opportunities for all through the American Rescue Plan Act funding,” Bliss said.

The deadline for proposals is noon Friday, Feb. 17. Organizations can submit proposals to the Executive Office in City Hall at 300 Monroe Ave. NW, sixth floor, in Grand Rapids. Late submissions will not be accepted.

The board will review submitted proposals before making a recommendation to the Grand Rapids City Commission for the allocation of ARP funds.

Founded in 2021, the AHFB currently is comprised of 11 community members with diverse backgrounds and expertise in housing, finance, residential development, health and well-being, lived experience, social work, philanthropy and impact investing. The board also represents the racial and ethnic makeup of the community, according to the city.

More information on the RFP process is here.