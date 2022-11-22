City study recommends water, sewer rate increases

Grand Rapids’ water and sewer rates could increase in 2023 based on recommendations from an annual review.

The Grand Rapids City Commission last week heard an overview of the 2022 water and sewer preliminary rate study which recommends an increase of 6.27% for water rates and 1.27% for sewer service. The city acknowledged both system increases are less than the current rate of inflation, with annual inflation at 8.2% for the 12 months ending September 2022.

Jenessa Carter, utility financial officer for the city, gave a presentation during last week’s city commission meeting and explained the typical Grand Rapids customer will likely pay $7.98 or 3.32% more for water and sewer services quarterly.

Each year, city staff conduct a review of operating and capital costs related to water and sewer services for the purpose of recommending rate adjustments for Grand Rapids and its other communities, including East Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Walker; Ottawa County; and Ada, Cascade, Grand Rapids, Gaines, Tallmadge, Caledonia and Wright townships.

Rates for retail customers living in Walker, Kentwood, Cascade Township, Grand Rapids Township and Tallmadge Township and wholesale customers living in East Grand Rapids, Ada, Gaines, Caledonia and Ottawa vary due to various allocations of capital infrastructure costs, as well as usage trends which effect rates in each jurisdiction.

“Asset management remains a priority for both systems, and asset additions, combined with the increase in the return-on-investment rate, are the biggest drivers in this year’s study,” Carter said.

The public is invited to comment on the latest report and rates through Dec. 5. Comments can be submitted by mail to the city clerk’s office, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, or via email to info@grcity.us and will be reported and considered as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget planning process.

The city commission is expected to approve the rates through resolution on Dec. 13.

A copy of the presentation is available here. The annual rate study is here.