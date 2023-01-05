Clement elected chief justice of Michigan Supreme Court

The seven-member Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously elected Elizabeth Clement as chief justice for the next two years.

She was appointed to the court by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2017 before winning election to an eight-year term in 2018. She had been temporarily serving as chief since Nov. 21 following Chief Justice Bridget McCormack’s announcement that she would resign from the bench after the November general election.

Clement will keep leading the court despite Democrats’ 4-3 edge. Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, a Democrat, was sworn in Sunday after being appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill the McCormack vacancy.

