County approves $18M toward housing fund

There is nearly $20 million coming to help Kent County housing.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved $18 million in American Rescue Plan funds last week. The county will invest $17.5 million in a Kent County Revolving Housing Fund, while another $500,000 will go to Housing Kent for the Kent County Equitable Housing Initiative.

“This is one of the most significant investments in affordable housing made by a local government in West Michigan history,” Minority Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners Stephen Wooden said in a release. “This action places Kent County into a greater leadership role in tackling the housing crisis, which I hope is a sign of future actions to move us forward.”

Last month, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners approved $10 million in ARP funds in a revolving loan fund.

“The ability to bring together public and private sectors to leverage additional investment for the greatest amount of impact serves as a best practice,” West Coast Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jodi Owczarski said in a release. “This tool will support solutions for a critical challenge in the community benefiting current and future talent for generations to come.”

The funds will help support new projects and rehabilitations with lower interest rates. According to Housing Next, the funding allows the community to leverage $3.30 for every dollar invested.

“West Michigan employers have made housing a priority,” Grand Rapids Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Joshua Lunger said in a release. “The ability to find desirable and attainable housing is an important talent attraction and retention concern as well as a significant quality-of-life issue in our communities.”

The Kent County Equitable Housing Initiative will help implement incremental changes to local zoning.

“Municipalities across Kent County are working to implement zoning reforms to support a greater variety of housing types, sizes and price points,” said Housing Next Director of Policy and Communications Brooke Oosterman. “The initiative will accelerate this work by covering costs for local government associated with adopting community-specific changes to meet the needs of current and future residents.”