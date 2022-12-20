Deputy chief to leave Grand Rapids Police Department

The Grand Rapids Police Department will undergo a leadership change in 2023.

The department on Monday, Dec. 19, announced Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg will leave GRPD on Jan. 9.

Rifenberg was tapped to become police chief for Cheboygan. Captain Joseph Trigg will be promoted to fill Rifenberg’s position effective Jan. 10.

Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996. During his 27-year tenure, he worked as a patrol officer in four of the five neighborhood service areas, a road sergeant, a watch commander and as captain of the central neighborhood service area. In addition, he held leadership positions in the special response team (SRT) and the vice unit.

As deputy chief, Rifenberg was responsible for oversight of administrative services and field operations.

“We are so grateful for DC Rifenberg’s leadership, wisdom, expertise and dedication to the Grand Rapids community and the profession of law enforcement,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “He has been a tremendous asset to the department, and we wish him all the best in his next endeavor as police chief for the city of Cheboygan.”

During his time with GRPD, Rifenberg was given a commendation award, an achievement award, three meritorious unit citations, multiple team performance awards, and a chief’s citation in 2003 for leading a study on the feasibility of installing in-car cameras in the patrol fleet. He has been nominated twice for officer of the year.

Incoming Deputy Chief Trigg was hired in 2001 and currently serves as commander of the south neighborhood service area, where he will remain until his promotion.

Trigg began as a patrol officer with GRPD and primarily worked in the north neighborhood service area, including serving as the community policing specialist there. He served as a sergeant in the east and south areas and was promoted to lieutenant in August 2016, with an assignment to watch command before overseeing the internal affairs unit.

Trigg has been awarded a lifesaving medal, a meritorious unit citation, 11 letters of recognition and a chief’s citation during his career with GRPD.

“While we will miss DC Rifenberg greatly, I am very excited about the experience, knowledge, drive and integrity that Captain Trigg brings to the deputy chief role,” Winstrom said. “I have no doubt he will be successful in working with me and Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers to make GRPD the gold standard in law enforcement.”