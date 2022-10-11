Frustrated regulators order DTE, Consumers to report on compliance with outage rules; seek outside review

LANSING — Pointing to public frustration over lengthy power outages and the dangers of downed wires, state regulators on Wednesday directed Michigan’s two largest utilities to quickly report back on their compliance with past directives related to outages and storm response.

The order issued by the Public Service Commission also instructs agency staff to start hiring a consultant to independently review DTE Energy and Consumers Energy’s electric distribution systems, including all equipment and operations. The focus will be on reducing the number and duration of outages and boosting safety, particularly by addressing the risk from downed lines.

The companies must file their own reports by Nov. 4.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.