GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. This year’s event focused on economic development and education policies.

Without specifically naming particular projects, two panelists took the opportunity to criticize the state’s recent move to dole out taxpayer-funded job creation incentives to several large automotive companies.

