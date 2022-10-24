GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

From left are Randy Thelen, The Right Place; Chelsea Keeton, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing; Matthew Haworth, Haworth Inc.; and Doug DeVos, Amway. The four spoke on a West Michigan Policy Forum panel moderated by DeVos, at which Haworth and DeVos criticized tax incentives for automotive companies. Courtesy Michael Croff, Tiberius Images

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. This year’s event focused on economic development and education policies.

Without specifically naming particular projects, two panelists took the opportunity to criticize the state’s recent move to dole out taxpayer-funded job creation incentives to several large automotive companies.

