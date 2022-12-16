How Grand Rapids leaders are taking a ‘systematic approach’ to downtown public health and safety

In response to recent safety concerns mixed with a growing need to combat housing instability, Grand Rapids city officials have outlined efforts to improve overall public health and safety in downtown Grand Rapids and its surrounding neighborhoods.

A public safety committee meeting on Dec. 13 featured presentations from leaders including Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Deputy City Manager Kate Berens with updates on initiatives plus reminders about ordinances and resources as part of the city’s systematic approach.

Throughout the meeting, officials emphasized the city’s commitment to a focused approach with current efforts in addition to future engagements needed for lasting change.

“We are in a moment where the issues facing our community have been exacerbated by a whole host of issues. We have a housing crisis, we have a mental health crisis, we are coming out of a global pandemic, and we have complex problems to solve,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, addressing those in attendance at the meeting.

She added, “The city (staff) cannot solve these issues by ourselves.”

Within recent months, continued reports of problematic situations and behaviors in downtown Grand Rapids have been expressed to city commissioners while calling for additional response from city leadership. Specific situations and behaviors include health and sanitation issues, aggressive or threatening behavior, sleeping in public and private places, public intoxication, littering, trespassing and assault.

Surrounding these instances have been general concerns on behalf of unhoused people as the transition to the winter season means increased exposure to cold weather and additional hazards. Unmet mental and behavioral health needs also factor into calls for response.

Earlier in December, various community leaders drafted a letter to Mayor Bliss and city commissioners urging immediate action for the specific concerns of panhandling and use of the public right of way. The letter called for adoption of a new ordinance to regulate these behaviors without infringing on any person’s constitutional rights and without specifically targeting people experiencing homelessness.

“This action is not intended to limit any person from exercising constitutionally protected activity, when conducted in a legal manner,” the letter said. “The goal is to promote better outcomes for all through appropriate regulation acting to encourage the use of available services, prevent the incentivization of unsafe activities in public spaces and protect individuals from the fear and intimidation by regulating the time, place, and manner for the use of the public right of way and solicitation.”

The letter — which was signed by leaders from businesses such as the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Experience Grand Rapids, Ellis Parking and various downtown hotels and establishments — acknowledged other cities around the country with similar adopted measures. Several Grand Rapids residents also contributed to the letter and provided public comment during recent city meetings.

In response, City Manager Mark Washington indicated the commission’s overwhelming desire to utilize existing codes and ordinances instead of creating new ordinance provisions.

He directed city staff to use the existing ordinances to respond, monitor, de-escalate and take other enforcement actions when necessary against public health and safety violations.

“During the pandemic, the city deprioritized nonviolent misdemeanor offenses to reduce COVID exposures which coincided with a higher demand for critical resources that delayed response to some of the issues being identified,” Washington said. “We are still deprioritizing nonviolent offenses but now are prepared to resume more normal operations and redeploy our resources to address the more violent and criminal acts in key locations throughout the city.

“But let me be clear, we will not arrest our way out of homelessness and need more holistic approaches,” he added.

Washington also emphasized a need for more permanent affordable housing supply as a key measure to resolve many of these issues. He said he is encouraged by the Affordable Housing Fund board’s recent decision to launch a request-for-proposal process in the first quarter of 2023 that will award up to $6 million to support affordable housing projects.

In her presentation, Berens highlighted a list of the city’s current “Safe Community” strategic priorities, which largely focus on resolving housing instability issues and include:

Continued funding for homeless service and shelter providers

Allocating funding and support for the Affordable Housing Fund

Participation in the Continuum of Care, Essential Needs Task Force, Housing Kent and the Housing Stability Alliance and collective community-wide coordination and commitment for ending homelessness

Partnership with Network180 and other social service providers to address mental and behavioral health issues for the unhoused community

Continuation of the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), first created in 2020

Partnership with Network180 for dedicated Mobile Crisis Response (co-response team) services to support the police department in responding to mental health calls

Enhanced focus on downtown public health issues, with the city’s public works department and Homeless Outreach Team partnering to improve responsiveness to sanitation issues

Partnership with Mel Trotter Ministries to operate a storage program to reduce the accumulation of personal belongings outdoors

Partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and others to make environmental design changes in public spaces to increase lighting, visibility and feelings of safety

Partnership with DGRI and independent city efforts to increase private security in and around Monroe Center and downtown parks during key events and times of the year

Partnership with DGRI on the installation of a stand-alone, 24/7, year-round public restroom at Division Avenue and Weston Street

Improvements in Heartside Park that will include year-round public restroom facilities and recently approved upgrades to Veterans Park historic building that will include public restrooms

Funding for, and deployment of, public safety camera trailers at key times, locations and events

Despite the growing downtown safety concerns encircling the meeting priorities and these housing efforts, an examination of crime statistics did not reflect overall unsafe conditions.

Winstrom’s presentation during the meeting included data from 2022 and comparisons to 2021, and the statistics did not indicate a significant increase in crimes and unsafe occurrences within the downtown region.

Although he made note of recent incidents such as the shooting on the Blue Bridge in September and the man who assaulted two people with a piece of rebar in November, Winstrom reminded city staff and the public “if you look at the data, it is a very safe downtown.”

At this time, he said GRPD will continue to allocate resources to areas where the data does indicate more violent instances occur.

“Where we’re seeing more violence is in the south service area and the east service area, which is why, especially over the summer, we dedicated additional resources there and it’s where they’ll probably end up again,” Winstrom said.

He also highlighted recent progress such as the growth of the Grand Rapids Police Department’s mobile crisis co-response team in partnership with Network180.

Looking ahead and considering a response to “a lot of community input,” Winstrom said he would like to increase the presence of police officers in the downtown region by way of foot patrol if staffing levels reach a point to accomplish this.

For overall next steps, Washington and Berens said the city will continue to meet with partners to assess the effectiveness of the outlined services and resources. The city commission and public safety committee also will convene on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, respectively, to provide an overview of current initiatives and an in-depth look with opportunity for engagement.

“It is time to assess the progress made and identify ways to increase collaboration and effectiveness,” Washington said.