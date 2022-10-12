Judge upholds Whitmer’s prevailing wage policy for state contracts

LANSING — A judge denied a lawsuit seeking to block the prevailing wage policy that was set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration a year ago, saying the Legislature could have restricted the state’s ability to do so but did not.

Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro issued the decision Monday. It came after Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, a group of non-union contractors, sued in June.

Last October, the Democratic governor announced that Michigan will pay higher “prevailing” wages on state construction projects, three years after Republican legislators repealed a longstanding prevailing wage law that required better pay. Whitmer said the cancellation of the law did not preclude the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget from implementing a prevailing wage policy, which requires paying the local wage and benefit rate — usually union scale — on projects costing at least $50,000.

