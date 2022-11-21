Kent County approves $440M budget

Kent County’s board of commissioners voted last week to adopt the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The total budget is $440.2 million and includes $371.6 million for operating expenditures, $13.6 million for capital improvements and $59.9 million to support other funds.

To align the county’s fiscal year with state and federal sources and to gain internal efficiencies, the FY2023 budget will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to county leadership.

“The budget is structurally balanced, protects our financial reserves and supports critical needs in our region,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek. “I am proud the county board came together once again and unanimously adopted a spending plan that will keep Kent County moving forward.”

The FY2023 budget is driven by the county’s strategic plan to ensure investments support the community’s short- and long-term needs. Budget highlights include:

Adding a probate court judge and three judicial court staff to address the court’s increasing caseload

Developing the Thornapple Riverbend Greenspace ($1.3 million); replacing the waterwheel and activating a more pedestrian friendly design at Dwight Lydell Park ($500,000); and upgrading playscapes at Fallasburg Park ($300,000) and Dutton Park ($100,000)

Replacing cell doors and locks in the medium- and maximum-security housing areas at the Kent County Correctional Facility ($2 million)

Transitioning animal control to the sheriff’s office from the health department ($0.85 million), marking the first fiscal year of the animal shelter/animal control restructuring

“I thank our department directors, elected officials, judiciary and staff for developing a budget that balances funding for our mandated services while enhancing services with our remaining and limited resources,” Stek said.

County leadership noted this budget does not include funding from the federal American Rescue Plan. The board of commissioners will adopt a separate spending plan for this funding on Dec. 1 or 15.

The complete budget outline is here.