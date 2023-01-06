Local expert weighs in on new M&A legislation

New legislation will bring some clarity to the mergers and acquisitions process for transactions with private companies.

President Joe Biden recently signed an omnibus bill package for fiscal year 2023, which included the Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions and Brokerage Simplification. This legislation provides an exemption for M&A advisers and business brokers from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) broker-dealer registration when serving private company buyers and sellers.

The new exemption is an amendment to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to correct the existing regulatory regime by acknowledging the difference in M&A transactions for public companies versus private companies.

“The purpose for this whole effort started with the ambiguity created when our ‘one-size-fits-all’ federal system of securities regulation is applied to private company merger and acquisitions transactions,” said Shane Hansen, partner at Warner Norcross + Judd.

Hansen, who has spent several years working to bring clarity to the application of federal and state securities laws to M&A advisers and business brokers, helped draft the new legislation and served as securities counsel for the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors, the International Business Brokers Association, M&A Source and the Business Intermediary Education Fund in bringing this to Congress.

Now, Hansen said the new legislation will help small business owners in saving time, effort and cost when it comes to their transactions.

“It’s helpful for small business owners to have the assurance that the broker they’re using need not be licensed, and it allows them to add a more cost-effective price,” Hansen said. “It also adds more generally available services. In West Michigan, for example, you can hire somebody local — it doesn’t need to be an expensive Wall Street firm to sell the local bookstore, the tool and die shop, the restaurant or the car dealership. Lots of locally owned private companies can use and benefit from hiring an M&A adviser or business broker.”

The legislation also will help M&A advisers and business brokers by providing more clarity and by eliminating registration qualifications and substantial cost, according to Hansen.

In addition to the private company stipulation, the new legislation requires a size cap in that the company being sold must have less than $250 million in gross revenue during its last fiscal year or less than $25 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in its last fiscal year.

“This legislation and its conditions are intended to basically help smaller, privately owned companies,” Hansen said.

The new M&A legislation began in 2013 with a stand-alone bill intended to create the exemption. The bill passed the House of Representatives in 2014 but never made it to the Senate.

Rep. Bill Huizenga sponsored the initial bill and reintroduced it in several Congressional sessions before Sen. John Kennedy asked Senate leadership in 2020 to include the bill in the FY2023 omnibus package. The version for the package was passed in 2022.

“Small businesses need to grow and have to do a couple different things to be successful. For some that means they need to consolidate; some may need to restructure and try to recover from the challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic or the economy or whatever it might be; and sometimes it may be a family succession plan that is happening within those small businesses,” Huizenga said when the bill passed in 2022. “These innovators, entrepreneurs and risk-takers are critical to our country’s economic growth and prosperity. We need to level the playing field that gives an unfair advantage to those Wall Street big guys.”

According to Hansen, the new registration exemption closely follows and will eventually supersede the SEC’s M&A brokers no-action letter from 2014.

State-level securities regulation will continue to apply. Currently, 20 states — including Michigan — have already adopted some form of M&A exemption relief prior to this federal exemption, and Hansen said he hopes other states will follow suit.

“We’re very hopeful now that the federal exemption has been passed that these additional states will work from and use the federal exemption as the model for their state level exemptions,” Hansen said.

The legislation will go into effect March 29.