Long-shot bid to reopen Palisades nuclear plant is over after feds deny funding

A long-shot effort to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan is over after the federal government rejected Holtec International’s request for funding.

“We appreciate the consideration that the Department of Energy put into our application for the Civilian Nuclear Credit program,” Patrick O’Brien, spokesperson for Jupiter, Florida-based Holtec, said Monday. “We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, restarting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had supported the application.

