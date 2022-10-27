MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan

A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1.

With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist motorists and first responders by providing on-call services in the event of a crash, abandoned vehicle, debris on the roadway, flat tire or driver in need of fuel.

“Clearing roadway incidents faster reduces congestion and lessens the potential for secondary crashes,” said MDOT Transportation Operations Center Engineer Timothy Schneider. “This is a welcomed benefit for every motorist and first responder on our roadways, and we are pleased to provide this service in the West Michigan area.”

According to MDOT, two skilled drivers will be on watch from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. The roadways being patrolled are:

U.S.-131 from 100th St. to 10 Mile Road

I-96 from Fruit Ridge Ave. to M-50

I-196 from 44th St. to I-96

The Safety Service Patrol, also known as the Freeway Courtesy Patrol, began in 1994 under private ownership with two vans patrolling a portion of I-75 in Detroit. MDOT assumed responsibility of the program in 1999 and has expanded the fleet, service provided and coverage area.

Last year, the Safety Service Patrol averaged 3,167 stops per month.