Michigan Auto Law recognizes most dangerous intersections in Kent County

The top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent County in 2021 recently were identified.

Michigan Auto Law last month released its annual list of the county’s most dangerous intersections based on Michigan state police car accident reports. The firm said the goal of this list is to help encourage extra caution and keep Michigan drivers safe each year.

“Our goal is driver safety,” Steven Gursten, president of Michigan Auto Law, said in 2020. “We give drivers this information so they can plan alternative routes, if possible, and to be aware of the extra caution needed when driving in these areas.”

The intersection at U.S. 131 and Wealthy Street SW was listed as the most dangerous intersection in Kent County with 134 total crashes and 26 injuries in 2021. This intersection also was ranked among the most dangerous in the state of Michigan overall, making it No. 5 on that list.

According to Michigan Auto Law, this intersection has topped the list for the sixth straight year. Crashes were up last year from 114 in 2020 and 123 in 2019.

Due to this consistent rating, the city of Grand Rapids is moving toward a solution for the intersection. Earlier this year, city leadership accepted a $10 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a redevelopment project.

The goal of the project is to move the existing elevated Wealthy Street to at-grade under an elevated U.S. 131 in order to improve safety and connectivity. This project is expected to take five years, according to city documents.

The full list of most dangerous intersections for Kent County in 2021 is as follows:

U.S. 131 and Wealthy Street SW in Grand Rapids: 134 total crashes, 26 injuries Franklin Street SW and U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids: 75 total crashes, 10 injuries Burton Street SW and U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids: 65 total crashes, 13 injuries 28th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids: 63 total crashes, 20 injuries 54th Street SW and U.S. 131 in Wyoming: 61 total crashes, 16 injuries 28th Street SW and U.S. 131 in Wyoming: 59 total crashes, 16 injuries 28th Street SE and S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids: 58 total crashes, 17 injuries 28th Street SE and Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids: 57 total crashes, 15 injuries 44th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Kentwood: 53 total crashes, 21 injuries 28th Street SE and Broadmoor Avenue SE in Grand Rapids: 52 total crashes, 10 injuries

The intersection at Franklin Street SW and U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids also ranked among the most dangerous in the state, placing at No. 18.

Data for this list was sourced from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit. The term “intersection” is defined as any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout.

The crash data encompasses any traffic accident reported that occurred within 200 feet of an intersection, including freeways and their subsequent on-ramps, off-ramps and service streets, plus divided highways and rural roads.