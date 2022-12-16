Poll: Voters say Michigan is on right track but economy isn’t

Michigan voters said the state as a whole is on the right track for the first time in nearly two years but believe the economy is on the wrong track, primarily due to high inflation, according to a new statewide poll.

Respondents listed gun-control bills as a top priority for the next Legislature, with a repeal of the taxation of retirement income ranking second in the Detroit Regional Chamber’s poll of 600 registered voters. The survey was conducted by The Glengariff Group Inc. between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1.

Half of those polled were neutral or undecided on whether they support or oppose overturning the state’s “right-to-work” laws, which bar labor contracts from requiring workers to pay dues or fees to unions representing them.

