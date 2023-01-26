Rebrand serves as ‘window’ into Kent County

A new brand and logo aim to give Kent County residents a better idea of the county’s services and vision.

County officials recently unveiled the new tagline and updated logo and color palette as part of a rebranding project four years in the making.

The overall brand, dubbed “Window on the County,” aims to provide a clearer picture of what Kent County has to offer.

“We set out to align the Kent County brand with the county’s vision, mission and the work we do in and for the communities we serve,” said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg. “A brand is really a communications tool. With this new brand, we aim to help residents better understand what county services are available to them and, more importantly, help them take full advantage of the services they pay for with their tax dollars.”

Part of the rebranding project is a new tagline — “Your Partner, Your Place” — to serve as a shorthand vision statement for Kent County.

According to its most recent strategic plan, the county’s vision is to make the region a place “where individuals and families choose to live, work and play, because we are a forward-looking, intentional and inclusive community that serves as the economic engine of West Michigan.”

Officials opted to use the new tagline as a reflection of research and an aspirational statement about what Kent County strives to be.

“First and foremost, people think of — and love — Kent County as a place. It’s home. It’s a place for economic opportunity. And it’s a great place to visit and explore,” Vanderberg said. “But research also told us that when people think of Kent County government, they think of vital services, a responsive staff and a ready partner that both leads and collaborates on transformational change.”

The rebrand also features an updated logo with a rectangular blue frame to reflect the county’s shape and serve as “a window into life within the county,” according to officials. The logo also includes the letter “K” on the lower left side plus a wave element on the bottom to represent the region’s rivers, streams and rolling agricultural land.

While the new logo will be used organization-wide, several departments and offices with higher levels of public engagement — including the health department, animal shelter, Kent County Community Action, veteran’s services, the prosecutor’s office and others — will use unique sub-logos to maintain awareness of their services. Kent County will maintain use of the county seal on official documents as well.

In addition to the logo, the county also updated its color palette for branding materials to feature more vibrant shades. This will allow for greater versatility in designing signage and branding materials, according to county officials.

“With one of the fastest growing economies in the U.S., nearly 8% population growth in under 10 years and the youngest, most diverse and most highly educated population in its history, we wanted to develop a brand as dynamic as the community it represents,” Vanderberg said.

The county’s rebrand project was initiated in 2019 but was put on hold in early 2020 as the county shifted focus to its pandemic response. The project relaunched in May 2021 and was led by Well Design Studio and Truscott Rossman in partnership with the county administration communications team.

The rebrand process included 17 agency meetings, multiple internal meetings, resident focus group sessions and a community survey, which garnered 4,700 responses.

The finalized rebrand was approved by the board of commissioners in October 2022.

Going forward, Kent County officials said branded assets will be rolled out gradually with respect for budget to ensure appropriate use of taxpayer dollars.