Roberto Clemente Park earns social equity award

A local park recently was recognized for its incorporation of equitable design elements.

Roberto Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St. SW in Grand Rapids, earned the Award of Excellence for Social Equity from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Michigan Chapter (MiASLA).

This award is the highest honor bestowed by the MiASLA awards program and is given to projects that go above and beyond in tackling issues of social equity, diversity and inclusion.

Judges said they selected Roberto Clemente Park for its purposeful and inclusive design, which includes bilingual educational signage, the city park system’s first gender-neutral restroom, daylighted stormwater management and accessible pathways.

“We worked closely with the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood and the community members surrounding the park to create a space that served the desires of the people who use it every day,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director.

The park experienced a $1.5 million renovation project in 2021 through funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund and the city’s 2013 parks millage and environmental services department.

VIRIDIS Design Group served on the renovation project team and also was recognized with the park’s Award of Excellence.

“It was a privilege to work with residents in the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods,” said Trevor Bosworth, principal landscape architect at VIRIDIS Design Group. “Our team is grateful to all those who invested their time, energy and creativity in helping build a park that is reflective of the community’s values and responsive to the environment in a meaningful way.”

TSK Architects and Katerberg VerHage also served on the park’s project team.

The renovation was supported by various community groups and institutions such as Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Southwest Community Campus, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, Disability Advocates of Kent County, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the Puerto Rican Cultural Committee of West Michigan.