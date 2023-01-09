Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not run for re-election in 2024

Fourth-term Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will not run for re-election in 2024, capping a 50-year political career that has spanned local, state and federal offices and saw her become the state’s first and only female senator.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” she said in a statement Thursday.

The 72-year-old Democrat first announced her decision in an interview with The Detroit News. Her retirement at the end of her term means the battleground state will have an open Senate seat race in 2024 coinciding with the presidential election.

