State to distribute $59.5 million in marijuana tax revenue to communities, counties

Last year, Michigan’s legal marijuana industry sold more than $1.8 billion in product, resulting in the collection of $198.4 million in tax revenue. File photo courtesy Crain's Detroit Business

Communities that sell marijuana are set to get nearly $200 million in funds collected from the taxation of the sales from the state of Michigan.

Last year, Michigan’s legal marijuana industry sold more than $1.8 billion in product, resulting in the collection of $198.4 million in tax revenue.

Of the tax revenue in the Marihuana Regulation Fund, $59.5 million will be distributed to 224 municipalities and counties across the state, according to the Michigan Department of the Treasury.

