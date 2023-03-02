State to distribute $59.5 million in marijuana tax revenue to communities, counties

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Communities that sell marijuana are set to get nearly $200 million in funds collected from the taxation of the sales from the state of Michigan.
Last year, Michigan’s legal marijuana industry sold more than $1.8 billion in product, resulting in the collection of $198.4 million in tax revenue.
Of the tax revenue in the Marihuana Regulation Fund, $59.5 million will be distributed to 224 municipalities and counties across the state, according to the Michigan Department of the Treasury.
