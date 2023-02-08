Toll roads in Michigan? Study shows where they might work

About 60 percent of Michigan’s 1,900-mile highway system is most feasible for tolling, including 545 miles of roadways that could be converted within five to seven years — all or parts of six interstates and one M-designated route.

That is a conclusion in a feasibility analysis and implementation plan that were commissioned by the state Department of Transportation in accordance with a 2020 law.

HNTB Corp., which led the studies, found that assessing tolls on existing highways — electronically every other exit — could help address road- and bridge-funding needs in the middle and long terms as pavement conditions are expected to worsen and gasoline tax revenues are likely to decline due to more fuel-efficient vehicles and the transition to electric vehicles.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.