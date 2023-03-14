What to know about restoration, possible expansion of prevailing wage law

-
Workers walk through State Hall at Wayne State University as it undergoes renovations. Credit Wayne State University

Democrats who control the Legislature are on the verge of restoring and possibly expanding Michigan’s prevailing wage law, a requirement that was in place for more than 50 years until Republicans repealed the mandate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partially revived it.

A breakdown of the issue:

What was the prevailing wage mandate?

In 1965, Michigan enacted a law requiring that local “prevailing,” usually union-scale, wages and benefits be paid on construction projects that were partly or fully funded with state dollars.

Buildings, schools, public works projects, roads and bridges were covered. Covered workers included those doing manual labor but not executive, administrative, professional, office or custodial employees.

