Whitmer, Democrats announce deal to provide tax rebate checks

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they agreed to the framework of a deal to cut taxes, including giving one-time rebate checks to all individual taxpayers.
Specifics were not released about the agreement, which also includes legislation to repeal the 2011-enacted “retirement tax” for 500,000 households and to significantly increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for more than 700,000 lower-wage households that was scaled back in 2011.
It was not clear if the rebates will replace a projected two-tenths of a percentage point drop in the 4.25 percent individual income tax that may be triggered because revenue grew so much last fiscal year. Michigan has an estimated $9.2 billion budget surplus.
Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Staying current is easy with GRBJ's news delivered straight to your inbox, free of charge. Click below to see everything we have to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.