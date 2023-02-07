Whitmer, Democrats announce deal to provide tax rebate checks

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they agreed to the framework of a deal to cut taxes, including giving one-time rebate checks to all individual taxpayers.

Specifics were not released about the agreement, which also includes legislation to repeal the 2011-enacted “retirement tax” for 500,000 households and to significantly increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for more than 700,000 lower-wage households that was scaled back in 2011.

It was not clear if the rebates will replace a projected two-tenths of a percentage point drop in the 4.25 percent individual income tax that may be triggered because revenue grew so much last fiscal year. Michigan has an estimated $9.2 billion budget surplus.

