Whitmer floats slowing down winter minimum wage hike

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that a pending jump in Michigan’s minimum wage is probably not sustainable for businesses, urging the Legislature to work with her on a plan to potentially phase it in so there is not a sizable hike “overnight.”

In an interview with Crain’s, she also defended state incentives for electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc., a Chinese subsidiary that her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, has said should not receive taxpayer money for its plan to build a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids and add 2,350 jobs.

The Democratic governor said she is concerned about the implementation of the higher minimum wage and a law expanding paid sick leave. A judge in July declared unconstitutional a 2018 Republican lame-duck maneuver to weaken the voter-proposed laws to make them more business-friendly, saying the original initiatives will take effect in February.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.