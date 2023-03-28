Whitmer highlights $160M public school meal proposal during Kids’ Food Basket visit 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met Monday with local nonprofit Kids’ Food Basket to learn about its mission and to advocate for her latest education budget, which allocates $160 million to provide free meals to public school students.

Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and State Rep. Rachel Hood paid a visit to the Grand Rapids-based nonprofit to highlight the importance of food security in public schools, an issue the governor is tackling with her latest school budget proposal.

The governor’s 2024 budget proposal expanded on her MI Kids Back on Track plan, a budget recommendation first introduced last year that includes an allocation of $160 million to provide free breakfast and lunch to Michigan’s 1.4 million public school students for a year.

Michigan would become the fourth state to offer free school meals, joining California, Colorado and Maine.

At Kids’ Food Basket, a nonprofit focused on childhood hunger, the elected leaders helped prepare sack lunches for local children while highlighting the need for reliable meals.

“If a child is going hungry and they’re at school, just worrying about where the next meal is going to come is taking away from their ability to focus on what’s being taught in the classroom,” Whitmer said. “We’ve got to meet people’s fundamental needs.

“By de-stigmatizing free lunch and breakfast, by making it available to all students, we think it’s really going to go a long way toward helping make sure that our kids are healthy and able to learn.”

One in every seven Michigan children faces hunger, according to a February presentation by No Kid Hungry, a federal program providing free meals in Michigan. No Kid Hungry listed child food insecurity rates in West Michigan counties as ranging from 9 percent in Allegan to 20 percent in Muskegon.

Whitmer expressed that she is “hopeful we can get it done,” and said she expects to negotiate within the next several months.

Brinks added: “We’re seeing a very significant amount of interest in ensuring that this line item happens.”

Whitmer’s proposal has also received support from public school leaders across the state.

“Kids should be focused on learning and growing in school, and for too long, too many children in Michigan have skipped meals or gone hungry,” Oakland Schools’ Superintendent Wanda Cook-Robinson said in a statement. “Governor Whitmer’s proposal to deliver free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million students in Michigan will save families at least $850 a year and ensure no kid goes hungry at school.”