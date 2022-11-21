Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development.

Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the Michigan Legislature and governor’s mansion, experts are chewing on a big question: How will the first blue majority in nearly 40 years affect growth in greater Grand Rapids, held up by some for its successful public-private deals and others as a warning against overreliance on tax incentives?

For now, leaders of the region’s top two economic development agencies are taking a “wait and see” approach. Meanwhile, an academic expert says the Whitmer administration’s overall strategy might not change much, but the state may loosen the purse strings for workforce development and invest more in economically distressed parts of West Michigan, where precedence has often gone to centrally located projects like Grand Rapids’ Arena District, Medical Mile and Hotel District.

