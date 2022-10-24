Wyoming city manager to retire next year

After 40 years working in public service, Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt plans to retire.

The city on Monday, Oct. 24, announced Holt’s upcoming retirement from his role as city manager, effective Feb. 16.

He has served as city manager since 2000, leading a team of over 400 city staff, overseeing the development of three master plans for the city and serving four mayors during his tenure.

“I have been blessed to work for good mayors, councilmembers, committee members and employees throughout my career here, and I leave the city of Wyoming knowing it is in good hands,” Holt said.

Under Holt’s leadership, the city celebrated the accreditation of its department of public safety, welcomed University of Michigan Health-West as its first hospital system, approved multiple developments, created the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance and redeveloped various city parks, among other initiatives.

“I am proud of how the city handled every challenge we faced,” Holt said. “We’ve always maintained quality services and invested in our future generations. I believe Wyoming residents have some of the best services offered by any municipality in the Midwest.”

Sam Bolt, the city’s mayor pro tempore, said Holt’s hard work and commitment to the city has been reflected in his leadership.

“His expertise in city management, knowledge of the history of Wyoming and passion for bringing people together has truly made our community a better place to live,” Bolt said. “On behalf of myself and the city council, I want to thank Curtis for his exceptional service to Wyoming and wish him well in retirement.”

Holt joined the city of Wyoming as deputy city manager in August 1996 and was promoted to city manager in 2000. Prior to Wyoming, he served as city manager in Otsego from 1989-96 and as assistant city manager in Cedar Springs from 1987-89.

The Wyoming city council said it will launch a nationwide search in the coming months to fill the city manager position.