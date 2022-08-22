$120M community development planned for Muskegon

A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week.

Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.

The project, which developers said has been years in the making, will create various residential living opportunities and provide hotel, retail and office space.

Residential projects include Viridian Shores, a community of 15 single family homes and 16 duplex units; Viridian Place, a 48-unit complex; Boardwalk Flats, a 134-unit apartment complex; Trilogy Health Services, a senior living facility with 104 beds; and Harbor 31 Commons, which will include 88 apartment and condominium units above restaurants and retailers.

The development also includes a marina, office building, Home 2 Suites hotel and a Tommy’s Boats retail location.

According to project leaders, connectivity to Muskegon Lake is a key component of the Harbor 31 development. The site will include a community boardwalk plus various boat docks for lake access.

All phases are expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Belmont-based Henrickson Architecture and Planning will serve as the architect for Harbor 31, and Wolverine Building Group is the general contractor.

Paradigm Design in Grand Rapids will lend civil engineering services to the project.