2 Meijer Grocery stores to open next year

The opening date for the new Meijer grocery store concept is set.

The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open Jan. 26 in Orion and Macomb townships, according to a Meijer release this week.

“By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we’re introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a release. “Our customers’ needs are always evolving, and we’re committed to meeting them where they are. That’s why we’re excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb township communities.”

The Meijer Grocery stores are between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and are more similar to traditional neighborhood grocery stores. Meijer’s schematic has a parking lot that wraps around a singular, corner entrance.

The stores will include produce and grocery, a meat counter, bakery, deli, pharmacy, health and beauty care, baby, pets and consumables and card, party and floral items.

The first Metro Detroit Meijer supercenter opened in 1974, and the retailer now runs 45 stores in the southeast Michigan area, complete with two neighborhood markets at Woodward Corner and Rivertown markets.

“Orion and Macomb townships are already very familiar with our Meijer supercenters, but we believe they will benefit from the added convenience Meijer Grocery will bring to their neighborhoods,” said Meijer Senior Vice President of Merchandising Don Sanderson. “We specifically chose to launch this new store format in southeast Michigan because we’re a Michigan company that has been serving customers in Metro Detroit for decades.”

Meijer Grocery stores, like many Meijer stores, will focus on highlighting local companies. Area vendors for the first two stores include Zingerman’s cinnamon rolls, Achatz Handmade Pie Company, Crispelli’s Bakery bread, Dearborn Brand meats and Buddy’s Pizza.