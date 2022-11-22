Adaptive reuse could help address housing shortage

With a desperate need for more living units, adaptive reuse looks to be on the rise for Grand Rapids.

There are more than 1,360 apartment units under construction in Grand Rapids that are being converted from other uses, according to a report from RentCafe. The Grand Rapids numbers are leading the state, which is expected to have more than 2,500 adaptive reuse apartments coming online beginning next year.

Grand Rapids is No. 7 nationally with future converted apartments in the pipeline, according to the report.

The apartments are largely built within former warehouses, office buildings, factories and schools. Office buildings account for more than 40% of the conversions.

“The residential market needs significantly more density in the areas of the largest cities, where the demand is greatest and where the tallest office buildings are located,” YardiMatrix Manager of Business Intelligence Doug Ressler said in the report. “Existing building architecture is the critical starting point. Not all buildings are equally threatened by the work-from-home revolution.

“Larger office buildings in abandoned central business districts are better suited to conversion than the often smaller office complexes distributed around the suburbs.”

Projects in Grand Rapids include Pinnacle Construction’s $13 million renovation of the riverside 974 Front Ave. NW complex and the conversion of the Dominican Sisters’ Marywood campus.

Grand Rapids saw 103 units from adaptive reuse come online since the pandemic started.

The reuse of buildings is needed in Grand Rapids. A 2020 study commissioned by the city found it needs nearly 9,000 housing units. And with rising interest rates, single-home demand could likely shrink and send residents to multifamily units.

Apartment conversions are up 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to RentCafe.

Top 10 Cities for adaptive reuse