Advantage Commercial Real Estate expands services

A commercial real estate agency launched a property management division and added two team members to provide additional service offerings to clients.

Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services (ACRES) this week introduced its management services department, enabling in-house management services for landlords, tenants, sellers and buyers.

As part of the expansion, ACRES hired Shaun Biel as director of property management and Michelle Mixon as an accountant. The two will work together to manage client portfolios and bring more than 50 years of combined experience in the West Michigan market.

“We are focused on growing the property management division rapidly, while providing a level of service that does not exist in our market,” said John Kuiper, industrial adviser, principal and CEO of ACRES. “We hope to see the property management narrative change throughout the community from a commodity to a value-add service, and we are excited to add property management under our list of services to drive growth.”

The firm serves clients in the industrial, land, investment, multifamily, office, retail and property management sectors locally and nationally.