As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property

GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year.

Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced plan to convert the historic Sligh Furniture property in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood into a mixed-use development containing residential, retail and commercial.

John Gibbs, co-owner of Sturgeon Bay Partners, said the project’s price tag is now about $100 million, with rising construction costs and interest rates factored in. Original project costs were not disclosed.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.