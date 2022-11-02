Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan call center for a Dutch travel company is closing and laying off more than 200 employees.

Majorel, a third-party customer service provider for Amsterdam-based Booking.com, will close the facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.

Booking.com transferred 12 of its 14 call centers to Luxembourg-based Majorel in February 2022, keeping one facility each in Amsterdam and Manchester, U.K.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.