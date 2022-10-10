Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past.

While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment.

In recent discussions with GRBJ, JLL Senior Vice President Jeff Karger said the company is selling multiple call center sites in West Michigan. He said they present significant redevelopment or reuse opportunities.

More immediately, however, Karger said the large call center vacancies are negatively impacting the increasing office vacancy rates in the region.

“They are skewing the numbers a little bit,” he said.

JLL has a 450,000-square-foot former PNC Bank site in Kalamazoo listed for sale, along with a 100,000-square-foot Farmers Insurance call center in Caledonia. Trinity Health also has a 115,000-square-foot call center it is vacating, Karger said. All are relatively new facilities that have had “millions spent on interior investments,” according to Karger.

“Clients are selling or getting out from under them,” Karger said. “They don’t anticipate that big of a need for them.”

With the shift to work-from-home for many professions, the call center is a victim of the transition. Karger said the employers still have strong oversight over the former call center employees because of logging technology on phones and computers. The companies save on real estate costs, while employees receive the benefits of working from home.

“It’s a win-win for both parties,” he said. “That’s a segment I don’t see coming back.”

The massive, often single-story and open footprints do pose an interesting conundrum for potential buyers: what to do with it?

Karger pointed to the recent $7 million acquisition of the 132,000-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland. It was sold to a faith-based organization.

“It was a great reuse of an asset,” Karger said. “There is not really that much need for square footage of office in Holland/Zeeland.”

There also always are speculators who might find a deal in a site of that magnitude and find use in industrial or large-scale senior care or apartment facilities. The redevelopment and reuse of call center sites is not a West Michigan phenomenon, and the sales are taking place across the U.S.

New life

Amazon recently encouraged customer service employees at U.S. call centers to work from home, according to Bloomberg. Eventually, Amazon is expected to close multiple call centers, though Bloomberg did not get confirmation.

While Amazon might be shifting its call center strategy, it did buy a 31.5-acre site in Orange County, California, for $165 million last year, according to the Orange Country Register. The site was a Bank of America call center, but Amazon was expected to redevelop the site.

A former Macy’s Credit and Customer Services Center is for sale in Clearwater, Florida. A real estate firm purchased the 645,841-square-foot facility on 34 acres in a $17.9 million deal last year and is redeveloping the site into a two-building logistics center, according to The St. Pete Catalyst.

Earlier this year, Comcast shifted 600 workers to remote and shuttered a Newark, Delaware, call center.

In Kansas City, the site of a former 39,825-square foot JCPenney call center is turning into a four- to five-story, 307-unit apartment building, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

A former Verizon call center in North Carolina sold for $16.5 million earlier this year, according to WilmingtonBiz. Verizon was a recipient of more than $7 million in grants to help establish the call center in 2004, but during the pandemic, transitioned 90% of its workforce home.

JLL helped sell a former 211,863-square-foot call center in Oregon.

