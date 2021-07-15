Car wash company to build new Holland headquarters

VisionQuest, the parent company for Tommy Car Wash Systems, Tommy’s Express and Quality Car Wash, is having a new $30 million headquarters constructed in Holland.

Construction on the new headquarters, at Waverly Road and M-40 in Holland, will begin this month with project completion expected in fall 2022. The project will consolidate operations from several existing office and storage locations into a single building with 75,000 square feet of office space and a 200,000-square-foot warehouse. The expansion also will create the opportunity for hundreds of new jobs over the next three years.

Holland-based EV Construction will provide construction management services for the project, and Interactive Studios of Grand Rapids is the project lead designer and architect. Tommy’s Express developed the concepts for the new facility over several years of planning and studying the needs of their growing business.

“Given the recent growth of our operations, we see an expanded headquarters as a continued commitment to our valuable team members,” said, Ryan Essenburg, president of VisionQuest. “We also anticipate an upgraded space as a means to broaden our impact, and we thank and appreciate EV Construction for their role in helping us reach this goal.”

Both the Tommy’s Express franchise and Tommy Car Wash Systems have experienced growth since 2016, now up to 68 franchise locations open and more than 200 more under development. The company also oversees eight corporate wash locations in West Michigan.

“We are honored to be part of the tremendous growth and energy of VisionQuest and the Tommy’s brand both here in Michigan, and across the country,” said John Parker, vice president of project development for EV Construction. “We are excited to bring their vision for the new headquarters to life.”