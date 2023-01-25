Cella Building Company moves forward on housing development

A recently rebranded construction firm is embarking on a major project on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Cella Building Company announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, it plans to redevelop a vacant brownfield site at 415 Sheldon Ave. SE. The announcement comes following a public hearing on the project during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The developer aims to help provide housing for employees of Mary Free Bed and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s hospitals. The $17.5 million mixed-use development will include 59 apartments in addition to 1,800 square feet of retail space. The proposed development would be 25,000 total square feet split between two five-story buildings.

“There is a genuine need for market rate housing in this part of Grand Rapids,” said Cella Building Company President Peter Skornia. “As the 2020 Housing Next Report indicated, our city has suffered a housing shortage since before the pandemic. This location provides easy access to downtown and is walkable for people employed at Mary Free Bed or Saint Mary’s.”

The residential component of the development will include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom, two-level lofts.

The empty 1.08-acre lot has been vacant for more than a decade, and the southern portion of the parcel is already home to Tapestry Square by ICCF Community Homes.

Cella Building Company, which recently announced its rebranding from Bazzani Building Group, is one of the leading sustainable developers in the region. The new development will be GR2030 District-compliant and be an all-electric, energy efficient building.

“There is a misconception that sustainable construction is cost-prohibitive,” Skornia said. “With careful planning and use of well-chosen materials, environmentally responsible construction is achievable without sacrificing beauty or comfort.”