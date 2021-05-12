City of Holland seeking developers for decommissioned power plant site

The city of Holland is seeking statements of qualifications from developers interested in redeveloping a 17-acre property owned by the Holland Board of Public Works located on the Lake Macatawa waterfront in downtown Holland and currently home to the decommissioned James De Young power plant.

The site presents an opportunity to develop a large-scale, regional mixed-use destination that weaves together downtown amenities and waterfront land with direct access to Lake Michigan.

The city is undertaking a two-stage developer solicitation process through a request for qualifications/request for proposals. The first stage is a request for qualifications to prequalify respondents based on their demonstrated ability to complete development of similar scale and scope and financial capacity. Qualified respondents will be invited to participate in the second stage, the request for proposals that will require respondents to present their vision to implement a comprehensive redevelopment of the site.

The developer solicitation document and details and requirements of both the RFQ and RFP stages of the process are provided at cityofholland.com/waterfrontholland. At this stage, the city is seeking responses to the RFQ only.

Interested parties are encouraged to register with the city of Holland online to receive notifications of any addenda and responses to questions. Addenda and responses to questions will also be posted to the site.

Statements of qualifications are due at 5 p.m. June 25.

Respondents who do not register with the city are responsible for regularly reviewing the site for updates.