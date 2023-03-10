Clawson investor buys Grand Rapids luxury development less than a year after completion

A metro Detroit investor has acquired a 320-unit luxury apartment community in West Michigan less than a year after it was finished.
Gideon Pfeffer, CEO and managing partner of The GSH Group in Clawson, on Tuesday acquired The Grove Luxury Apartments at 3590 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township from the Terra Haute, Indiana-based developer Thompson Thrift Residential.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.