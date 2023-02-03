Colliers appoints multifamily experts

Colliers West Michigan expanded its multifamily investment team with two experienced executives.

Colliers announced late last week Craig Black and Craig Kallemeyn joined the firm to help provide multifamily advisory services to private and institutional investors.

Black, who joined the firm as vice president, has more than 35 years in commercial real estate. He has owned, developed and managed multifamily property. Prior to Colliers, Black spent more than a decade with NAI Wisinski Great Lakes.

Kallemeyn joined Colliers as an adviser with a background in sales and marketing. He specializes in multifamily acquisitions, disposition, underwriting and market analysis.

“Not only do (Black and Kellemeyn) join Colliers with experience and a track record of success, but they are people of integrity that will strengthen our brand and the culture we continue to build in our West Michigan offices,” said Colliers West Michigan Managing Director Jon Potvin. “Multifamily investment property sales have been one of the fastest growing niches in our business over the past few years, and it’s important that we can provide a high level of expertise for these properties throughout West Michigan.”

Multifamily indeed is on the rise, according to the National Association of Realtors. An October report from NAR found the number of housing units under construction surpassed 1.7 million for the first time.

Despite the surge in multifamily construction, which NAR said is happening at a faster clip than single family homes, the association said multifamily units are not keeping up with demand.

With interest rates rising, in turn causing mortgage rates to increase, homebuyers are likely spending more time in rental properties. Last year, RentCafe named Grand Rapids the second-hardest market to find an apartment with an occupancy rate nearing 97%.