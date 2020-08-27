Colliers debuts podcast series

Colliers West Michigan launched a podcast on all things commercial real estate that will give listeners an inside look at the real estate market in West Michigan.

The monthly podcast, “West Michigan Insight,” is hosted by Jon Potvin, managing director of Colliers West Michigan. Colliers’ experts in multiple real estate markets will share expertise, market insights and other discuss topics relevant to West Michigan real estate.

“This podcast will offer an inside look at West Michigan real estate, starting with how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the industries we serve, to give listeners the information they need to make better business decisions,” Potvin said.

Episodes will feature each specialty team and experts from industrial, office, retail and investment as well as markets such as Lansing, Traverse City and Holland.

The most recent episode “Strong People Helping Retail Survive” is an interview with Mike Murray, senior vice president at Colliers, discussing the retail market in West Michigan and the retailers, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues that were substantially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The podcast is available on Soundcloud. New episodes will be posted at the end of each month.