Community art studio acquires new space

A local art studio secured a new space with the help of a commercial real estate agency.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan (NAIWWM) recently assisted I’m An Artist Community Studio in acquiring its first location at 2166 Wealthy St. SE in East Grand Rapids.

I’m An Artist Community Studio will offer creative day camps, guided art classes, open studio time and an event space to host parties.

Studio owner Jantje Jensen signed a five-year lease for the 2,744-square-foot space in Gaslight Village.

“Wealthy Street has been the creative and eclectic hot spot in Grand Rapids for as long as I can remember,” Jensen said, “and I feel so fortunate to have found this large, beautiful space in the wonderful community of Gaslight Village to support artists’ growth and follow my own personal dream.”

Bill Tyson of NAIWWM represented the landlord and the tenant in this transaction.

“2166 Wealthy St. is located among many great shops in Gaslight Village and offers an abundance of natural light, perfect for an art studio,” Tyson said.

I’m An Artist Community Studio is scheduled to open Saturday, June 25. Jensen will run the studio with her daughters.

Classes and camps for all ages and abilities will begin July 5.

“I wanted to have a space that supports people of all ages, abilities and walks of life and nurtures their creative spark,” Jensen said. “I would love everyone to feel confident and proud to say, ‘I’m an artist.’”