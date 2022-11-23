Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan.

National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.

The 3-acre site just south of LMCU Ball Park includes a showroom, sales office and 12-bay service center. It also features a boat storage tower on the property, a feature unique to this location.

Grand Rapids construction firm Orion Construction performed the buildout of the project, designed by Hendrickson Architecture. The project broke ground in April.

Tommy’s Boats is the largest global dealer of Axis and Malibu, as well as one of the largest pontoon dealers in North America.

The company was founded in Denver in 1981, but it is now headquartered in Grand Rapids. The retailer has 14 dealerships in eight states, and nine waterfront locations as well.

In Michigan, Tommy’s has a location in Detroit and Walloon Lake. A Tommy’s Boats location is also planned as part of the $120 million Harbor 31 Development in Muskegon.

Earlier this year, GRBJ reported on the thriving recreational boat industry in Michigan. There were nearly 775,000 recreational boat registrations as of March and, according to 2020 statistics, boat sales hit a 13-year high. Sales rose again in 2021 and were already increasing in 2022.

The boating growth from the pandemic also added to the 15.4% growth of the overall outdoor recreation economy in Michigan from 2020-21. The outdoor economy represents approximately 1.9% of the state’s gross domestic product.

While the outdoor world is bustling in Michigan, it’s not without its casualties. Grand Valley Marine closed, selling off its assets through an auction last month.