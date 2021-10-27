Conference center to be converted into $14M hotel

The former Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids Airport & Conference Center will undergo a $14 million renovation.

The center at 5700 28th St. SE will be converted into a 259-room hotel and renamed Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids.

Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company, plans to renovate the guest rooms, public and existing spaces to reflect the new Sheraton concept by Marriott.

The HDDA Grand Rapids-owned hotel will feature a new 21,000-square-foot meeting and banquet space, new Sheraton Club Lounge for Sheraton Club level rooms, new restaurant, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness area and a 24-hour airport shuttle.

“Following the completion of the renovation currently scheduled for June 2022, the hotel will have undergone a complete reimaging, bringing it to ‘like-new’ status,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO, Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “The renovation will touch on myriad aspects of the hotel, from exterior signage and public spaces to guest rooms. The process will be conducted in phases to create minimal guest interruptions, and we cannot wait to share Grand Rapids’ ‘newest’ hotel with area business and leisure travelers.”

The renovation project will begin in December. It is financed by Twain Financial Partners. LittKP Group is acting as the project manager, and Gensler is providing architectural services.