Construction companies add more units to apartment project

Two Grand Rapids construction firms completed the second phase of a $27 million multifamily project.

Orion Construction recently said it completed the second phase of Reserve Flats, a 138-unit complex at 3751 Reserve Drive SW, two miles south of RiverTown Crossings mall and approximately a half mile away from M-6.

The construction was completed in partnership with Granger Group.

“Granger has been dedicated to adding housing to our community,” Orion Construction CEO Roger Rehkopf said in a release. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue working with Granger and the city of Wyoming to provide quality housing that appeals to those wanting amenities associated with living in a neighborhood.”

The second phase broke ground earlier this year and includes 57 apartment units. That adds on to the first phase, which began in August 2021 with 15 units of two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The original tenants moved in January 2022.

The third phase began immediately after completion of the second phase and will be finished in February 2023.

The 22-acre Reserve Flats site has 26 condo-style apartments, ranging from three to eight units in each building. Each floorplan is between 1,400 and 1,700 square feet, with a two-car garage and a covered porch area.

“This piece of property has gone through quite a transformation throughout the past 15 months,” Granger Group CEO Gary Granger said. “We’ve received positive feedback from residents of Reserve Flats and the general community about how this development is helping fill the need for quality housing in the city of Wyoming. We remain focused on bringing this housing need to the community as we complete the project’s third and final phase.”

The apartment complex helps address the growing need for housing in West Michigan. A 2020 study commissioned by the city of Grand Rapids found it needs nearly 9,000 housing units. As interest rates continue to rise, single-home demand could wane and send more families toward the rental market.