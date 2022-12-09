Declining home sales trend expected to continue into 2023

Home sales and title transactions for 2023 are forecasted to continue their downward trend due to higher interest rates.

Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group forecast the total existing home sales will be 5.02 million by the end of 2022 and 3.93 million in 2023. The decline in home sales wasn’t what some economists expected. Instead, they were predicting home sales would increase by 6% and as a result, most title providers went into 2022 expecting pre-pandemic title and closing volumes that would have been closer to 2019 levels.

Bob Wuerfel, president of Lighthouse Title Group, said with inflation over 9% in the first quarter, the Federal Reserve began to raise the Fed Funds rate and, in turn, interest rates that were still in the 3% range in February soared to more than 7% in November. Consequently, the real estate sector took a hit.

“Higher rates result in more interest being paid over time in the form of higher monthly payments,” said Scott Setlock, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mercantile Bank. “As individuals and families determine what their monthly housing budget should be, higher rates could result in a payment that is not comfortable for them. As a result, they may delay their purchase, or choose to purchase a less expensive home.”

Through August, Wuerfel said, the Grand Rapids Association of Realtors was showing a 10.03% decrease and the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors was showing an 8.21% decrease in residential home sales.

In addition to home sales decreasing, the increase in interest rates also is affecting home prices.

Setlock said the majority of homeowners choose the 30-year mortgage option that provides them with a lower monthly payment. Setlock also said the lower payment provides more flexibility in a household budget while maintaining the option to pay a higher monthly amount if desired.

“It is important to know that a 30-year mortgage will have a higher interest rate than a 15-year mortgage,” he said. “The higher rate, coupled with 360 payments versus 180 payments, results in much more interest paid over time.”

While most homeowners were willing to accept the higher rates in return for lower payments over a 30-year term, today’s higher rate environment might cause some to rethink that decision.

Wuerfel said that in January, when interest rates were near 2.8%, a 30-year loan on $240,000 calculated to $986 for a monthly payment. In November, when rates reached 7.12%, Wuerful said that 30-year loan on $240,000 would require a monthly payment of $1,616 — a 63% increase.

“Title agencies and companies are also adapting and adjusting to the impact of fewer title and settlement transactions thanks to the higher interest rates,” he said.

Wuerfel said the past few years have been busy in the real estate and title sectors, but there still is some question as to how sustainable that run will be.

“We have seen interest rates below 4% since prior to the 2007 financial crisis, but historically 6-7% was a good rate. It’s just that it ramped up in four months vs. four quarters,” he said. “Lenders are also pivoting with higher rates as ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) seem to be gaining traction. They lock in a borrower for either a five- or seven-year period and that rate is lower than the 30-year fixed. The anticipation is that the rates will fall before the end of the five years and the buyer — now a borrower — can refinance at a lower rate.”

Although interest rates are currently high and fewer people are buying homes, which is expected to continue into 2023, Wuerfel said he is confident there will not be another housing crisis like what occurred in the late 2000s.

“Despite the market slowdown, homeowner equity is still solid as over 94% of homeowners paying a loan have some equity built up at the end of the third quarter 2022, up from around 87% in the third quarter of 2020,” he said. “So, while interest rates may be comparable to 2006, due to the solid equity position of real estate and tighter lending standards, we will not see a repeat of the 2007-08 housing sector crisis.”

