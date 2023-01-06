Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking

While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration.

Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.

In the 46th annual United Van Lines study, Michigan ranked the No. 4 most outbound state. The company’s study revealed retirement as the most significant factor for those moves at 26%.

“Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic, along with current housing prices, drove moving patterns in 2022,” said Michael Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The United Van Lines study encompasses data that Americans are now moving from bigger to smaller cities, mostly in the South, some in the West, but even an increase of migration to the Northeast, which has not been typical.

“We’re also seeing younger Millennials migrating to vibrant, metropolitan economies, like Washington, D.C. and Portland, Oregon.”

Top inbound states for United Van Lines included Vermont, Oregon, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

According to North American Van Lines, Michigan was the fifth most outbound state, trailing Illinois, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Michigan had a 59% outbound rate, according to the moving company.

The top inbound states included South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida.

Similar to North American Van Lines, Atlas Van Lines put together an outbound list, also placing Michigan at No. 5. Atlas Van Lines found Michigan as an outbound state for four of the past five years.

In 2018, Atlas Van Lines recorded Michigan as a neutral state, and prior to that year it was an inbound state dating back to 2013.

Thirteen states are considered outbound in Atlas Van Line’s study, which has been performed annually since 1993. In 2022, Atlas Van Lines recorded a 41.5% increase in household goods moves.

While many of the states on the outbound list are expensive states with high tax rates, Michigan has been ranked among the most affordable states, “indicating cost of living is being surpassed by other motivations to move,” according to Atlas.

U-Haul ranked Michigan as the third-most outbound state, a significant drop from its No. 42 spot in the 2022 edition.

“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” U-Haul International President John Taylor said in a statement. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

The outbound Michigan trend might come as a surprise to Grand Rapids residents, as the city has experienced growth over the past couple of decades.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the Kent County population jumped 9.2% from 2010 to 2020.

While the 10-year, official data shows growth, a September U.S. Census estimate showed less than a 1% dip from 2020-21 for Grand Rapids.

Michigan lost residents for the second consecutive year in 2022. Census estimates suggest the state has lost approximately 40,000 residents since 2020.