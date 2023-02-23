Despite push for electric vehicles, gas stations are booming in West Michigan

West Michiganders will soon have a slate of new gas stations to choose from as they drive around town.

Gas stations made up an unusual amount of recent real estate transactions, according to Rod Alderink, a partner and associate broker at NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

“For a long time, around here, Speedway has been the more regional player in the market,” Alderink said. “All of a sudden, there’s a new proliferation of gas stations. They obviously think Grand Rapids is under-gas stationed. That is a bit of a mystery.”

Perhaps the biggest splash has come from the Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, a regional convenience store and gas station brand across the Midwest that has significant plans for Michigan and began its entrance in Grand Rapids.

The first Kum & Go locations in the market opened last month, and there are at least six other locations in the pipeline in the area, including Alpine Avenue NW and 28th Street SE.

The expansion of gas stations is not limited to Michigan, as several gas station brands have caught fire and turned into cultural sensations through social media. Among them are Pennsylvania-based Sheetz and Wawa and Texas-based Buc-ee’s.

Late last year, Sheetz announced its intentions to break into the Michigan market. In December, Wawa announced expansion into Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Alderink said national chain Circle K is also growing its presence in the market.

Meijer is pushing its gas store brands in conjunction with its superstores, including a new location at 68th and Broadmoor. The company opened a new gas station and convenience store model in 2018, featuring an expanded footprint for its store.

Similarly, SpartanNash recently appointed Ryan Speakes as vice president of fuel centers and convenience to help drive the company’s growth in the segment.

Alderink also said Speedway continues to look for West Michigan opportunities. J&H Oil, a local family-owned company, recently opened a new J&H Family Store station in Marne just off I-96, and Alderink said the company continues to look for new potential locations.

Many of these companies have a significant piece in common: large convenience store portions of the locations. Trade publication C-Store Dive recently reported fuel kiosks without significant in-store products dropped 49% since 2017.

With the surge in new gas stations across the U.S., there is a looming question of how that jives with the growing consumer interest and regulatory push toward electric vehicles. There are more than 150,000 gas stations across the country, with 25-80% expected to be unprofitable by 2035, according to Boston Consulting Group.

For now, however, gas stations and their convenience store anchors are likely to continue expanding in the region.