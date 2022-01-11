Developer breaks ground on apartment project

Excavation has begun on 30 acres of a golf club property for a new apartment complex in Muskegon.

Harmony Lake Apartment Homes will be a 217-unit apartment building at 1700 Harmony Lake Drive, part of the 115-acre Fruitport Golf Club.

The apartment complex will include one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private decks or patios, kitchens with quartz counters and counter seating, laundry rooms with full-size appliances, semi-attached garages and secure access to apartment buildings and amenities.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, fitness center, pool and hot tub, pickleball courts, playground, walking trail and a private dog park.

The cost of the project was not disclosed. Grand Rapids-based Copperrock Construction is the general contractor, and Cherette Group is the developer.

The apartments are expected to open in the fall, and Cherette Property Management will begin pre-leasing in May or June.