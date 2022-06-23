Developer finishes first phase of townhome project

The first phase of a new townhome project in Grand Rapids is complete.

Wheeler Development Group (WDG) last week said it finished construction of the first three buildings, equaling 12 homes, at Evergreen Townhomes, at 3141 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

The units will be turned over to property manager PURE Real Estate Management with move-ins expected later this month.

“This has been a great project for our team,” said Jason Wheeler, spokesperson for WDG. “We’ve worked through supply chain interruptions, material shortages (and) inflation issues, and we still maintained our budget and schedule. PURE Real Estate Management has secured leases for this first wave of homes, and we’re excited to begin moving people in this month.”

Construction on the townhomes began in 2021. The 10-acre community will have 13 buildings with a total of 52 homes by the time the entire project is complete, which WDG said is expected to happen this winter.

The units at Evergreen Townhomes offer two- and three-bedroom options with several floor plans. Each unit is pet-friendly and features gas appliances, a fireplace, custom kitchen cabinetry and an attached garage.

Homes range in price from $1,995 to $2,935 per month.

WDG plans to turn over the remaining 10 buildings of Evergreen Townhomes every two to three weeks until the end of the year. There will be a total of 52 units (13 buildings) by the end of the project.

WDG is working with Midwest Construction to build the townhomes. Progressive AE is providing architectural services, and Nederveld Inc. provided site engineering.

First National Bank of Michigan is financing the project.